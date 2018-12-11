Just two days after wrapping up his official visit to UF, Wardrick Wilson hosted four members from Florida’s coaching staff for an in-house visit on Tuesday.

Along with Brian Johnson and Larry Scott, the Gators commit welcomed head coach Dan Mullen and future position coach John Hevesy for his second home visit of the contact period.

As he did on Sunday, Wilson reaffirmed his pledge with the school during his conversation with GatorsTerritory. The 37th-ranked offensive tackle in the nation discussed a couple of the talking points that were brought up during his time with the coaches.