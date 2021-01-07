Despite releasing a top six on Monday, four-star wide receiver still managed to lengthen his offer sheet this week after receiving the green light from the University of Florida.

Miller, a 2022 prospect from Memphis (Tenn.) Academy, is a top-40 receiver nationally who didn't have a junior season due to the pandemic; however, that hasn't prevented a flurry of additional schools from continuing to make a hard push for his services, including Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Oregon.

Those handful of schools, along with hometown Memphis, currently make up Miller's top list of schools.

"I like the way Florida played this year and the past year because they were throwing the ball a lot and getting the ball out quick to the receivers for them to be playmakers," Miller told GatorsTerritory. "Florida is a powerhouse in the SEC East because they dominate it a lot and also have the ability to produce good receivers and athletes."