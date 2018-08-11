Damion Baugh is a name Florida fans have begun to get familiar with over the past couple of months. Ever since the Gators offered him on June 4, Baugh has been on the fans, as well as the Florida coaches, radar. Friday night Baugh, the No. 83 ranked prospect in the Rivals150, took a step in his recruitment that will bring him into even sharper focus when he announced his “Final 10” via Instagram account.

Damion Baugh Tipton Edits

Half of the programs in the four-star point guard’s list came as no surprise to GatorsTerritory.com because Baugh mentioned them when discussing schools he was hearing from the most consistently when we interviewed him in June. “The schools that have made me a priority I would say are Houston, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida and Vanderbilt. I plan on taking my official visits in September during football season,” Baugh said at the time. Running with Memphis based Team Thad during the recently completed travel season, Baugh averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 16 Under Armour Association games. Baugh led his team in rebounds, connected on 43.9 percent of his field goal attempts and he managed his ball handling duties well, posting a 1.86-to1 assist-to-turnover ratio.