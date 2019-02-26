UF pledge Gervon Dexter has been a dominating force on the camp circuit this month.

The 6-foot-6, 273-pound junior recently showcased his elite combination of both size and speed, resulting in earinvites to the Under Armour All-America Game and The Opening Finals as well.

While he was at The Opening Regional in Orlando on Sunday, Dexter notched an impressive 104.76 football rating for his performance throughout the day. Dexter, who hails from Lake Wales (Fla.) High, talked about his progression and the work load that comes along with it.