Four-star pledge details in-home visit, is '1,000%' locked in with UF
On Monday, Gators assistant Brian Johnson made some pit stops in Miami (Fla.) to check in on a few prospects committed to the Gators.
Florida's primary recruiter in the area conducted in-home visits with UF pledges Jovens Janvier and Marc Britt during his time in South Florida.
OFFERS: Receive 50% off your first year AND $50 worth of FREE Gators gear - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear!
Although Johnson coaches up signal callers and Britt is expected to suit up at safety with Florida, they were able to touch on a number of topics that went beyond the four-star prospect's fit in the defense.
Britt spoke to GatorsTerritory about Monday's in-home visit and also recapped his time at the Swamp for UF's blowout victory over Florida State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news