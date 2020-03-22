Four-star QB Carlos Del Rio is eager to leave his mark on Florida's program
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
There wasn't much recruiting drama surrounding the quarterback position in Florida's 2020 class, and it's safe to say the class of 2021 has been no different with Carlos Del Rio already locked in with Dan Mullen's program.
Del Rio, who now attends Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, committed to the Gators last July and has not looked back. The four-star prospect is unsure about when he will be returning to the Swamp, and understandably so, but continues to speak with the staff on a daily basis while slipping on his recruiting cap from time to time as well.
Labeled as the 16th-ranked pro-style quarterback on Rivals, Del Rio talks about why Florida is the no-brainer choice in his recruitment, his tight-knit relationship with Brian Johnson, the chemistry between him and Daejon Reynolds, and much more.
YOU HAVE BEEN COMMITTED FOR SEVERAL MONTHS NOW. JUST TALK ABOUT HOW IS EVERYTHING GOING WITH THE GATORS.
"It's going good. I'm still staying in contact with the coaches, daily conversations. Everything is good."
TALK ABOUT THE VIBE WITH DAN MULLEN'S STAFF AND WHICH COACHES YOU SPEAK WITH THE MOST:
"I talk to coach Johnson the most. It's a good connection. Me and him talk about a lot of things outside of football and inside of football, so it's not just a player-coach connection. The personal conversations, he just asks about my family, activities I like to do outside of football. I'll call him out of nowhere, and just depending on the situation, whatever I'm doing and wherever I'm at, he'll just ask me what I'm doing.
"Say I'm playing a game, he'll be like, 'What game are you playing?' With Florida, I'm bringing a competitive quarterback that wants to come in and compete, win, and make Florida known again basically."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news