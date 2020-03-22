OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

There wasn't much recruiting drama surrounding the quarterback position in Florida's 2020 class, and it's safe to say the class of 2021 has been no different with Carlos Del Rio already locked in with Dan Mullen's program.

Del Rio, who now attends Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, committed to the Gators last July and has not looked back. The four-star prospect is unsure about when he will be returning to the Swamp, and understandably so, but continues to speak with the staff on a daily basis while slipping on his recruiting cap from time to time as well.

Labeled as the 16th-ranked pro-style quarterback on Rivals, Del Rio talks about why Florida is the no-brainer choice in his recruitment, his tight-knit relationship with Brian Johnson, the chemistry between him and Daejon Reynolds, and much more.