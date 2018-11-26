Four-star QB Jalon Jones itching to relocate to the Swamp
Not one but a stable of Florida Gator coaches made the trek up north on Sunday to conduct an in-home visit with Jalon Jones, their prized signal-caller for the class of 2019.
Dan Mullen, Brian Johnson and John Hevesy were all in attendance, and did nothing but push the right buttons with the nation's ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback, who returns for his official visit on Dec. 7.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news