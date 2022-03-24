Four-Star QB Ready for The Swamp
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Four-Star Signal Caller from the Peach State Ready for The Swamp Quarterback Prentiss Norland is one of the top signal-callers in the Southeast for the class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news