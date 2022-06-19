Four-Star RB Calls Florida Experience Amazing
Four-Star Running Back Calls Florida Visit AmazingOne of the top overall players in Florida checks in from Orlando (FL) Edgewater High School; his name is Cedric Baxter Jr. The 6-foot-2, 215-Pound ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news