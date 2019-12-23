Four-star RB committed elsewhere schedules official visit to Florida
With Demarkcus Bowman officially signed to Clemson and legacy target E.J. Smith off to Stanford, Florida can now officially turn the page and shift its full focus to the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs and Henry Parrish.
However, there is another four-star running back who is really starting to climb the Gators' big board as well.
Not a member of GatorsTerritory?
** Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news