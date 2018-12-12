It's currently crunch time on the recruiting trail and the Gators are conducting their final in-home visits ahead of the early signing period, which kicks into gear on Dec. 19.

The majority of UF's commits and top targets have already received one visit from the staff, but now Dan Mullen is hitting the road for often as well. UF's head man just wrapped up a massive official visit weekend featuring 14 prospects and has since dropped in on multiple commits, including Nay'Quan Wright.

Not only did Dan Mullen visit the four-star running back on Tuesday, but assistants Greg Knox, Brian Johnson and Larry Scott were also present for the in-home visit.