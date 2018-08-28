Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 19:30:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star RB Nay'Quan Wright finalizes official visit with Gators

Lp9y3lifrtuligfgp5nc
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

There has been some back and forth in regards to Nay'Quan Wright's visit plans for the upcoming weekend, the four-star tailback tells GatorsTerritory he's in fact spending multiple days with the Fl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}