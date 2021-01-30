GatorsTerritory - Four-star RB Rashod Dubinion sets commitment date

In a shortened season, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove running back Rashod Dubinion finished with 536 yards rushing and 129 yards receiving, scoring 12 total touchdowns in five games.

The four-star has been recruited since his freshman year, and over 20 schools have offered, and he is now ready to commit to one.

"I will be deciding February 13," said Dubinion. "I have a good idea of the right school for me and I just started getting that feeling recently."

The 5-foot-10, 185 pound junior named Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss and Purdue as the schools recruiting him hardest right now, and that he speaks with coaches from each of those schools every couple days.

He is strongly leaning towards one of those seven schools.

"I am going to commit to one of the schools that is really recruiting me hard right now. I feel like I have found the right fit for me. Between the coaches and the offense at one of those schools, I have found the right one for me. I have been building a good relationship and I like how I fit in with the offense they run."

Dubinion wasn't dropping any hints on who the school may be. He said if there is one school that is recruiting him harder than the rest, it was Florida, but that is about as far as he went.

This feeling just started a couple of weeks ago, and he is now planning to commit a little sooner than he originally thought he would.

"I knew I didn't want to wait until late to commit, but I did not think I would be committing this soon either," said Dubinion. "I just started thinking about it recently, then the more I thought it, I started getting that feeling that I was ready.

"Once I had that feeling, I decided to go ahead and commit."