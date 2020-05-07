OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Roughly a year after receiving his first collegiate offer from the LSU Tigers in May 2019, Trevor Etienne has seen a couple of other notable SEC programs dip into his recruitment recently.

The four-star sophomore, who is the younger brother of Clemson running back Travis Etienne, collected offers from Florida and Georgia over the past three weeks.

Etienne did not have any indication beforehand that UF was interested in him, but says he was all smiles when the good news arrived on Monday.

"I was very excited," Etienne told GatorsTerritory. "I hadn't really heard anything from them before they offered me. So, I was really... I'm still excited."