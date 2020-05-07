Four-star RB receives the green light from UF, wants to visit Gainesville
OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"
Roughly a year after receiving his first collegiate offer from the LSU Tigers in May 2019, Trevor Etienne has seen a couple of other notable SEC programs dip into his recruitment recently.
The four-star sophomore, who is the younger brother of Clemson running back Travis Etienne, collected offers from Florida and Georgia over the past three weeks.
Etienne did not have any indication beforehand that UF was interested in him, but says he was all smiles when the good news arrived on Monday.
"I was very excited," Etienne told GatorsTerritory. "I hadn't really heard anything from them before they offered me. So, I was really... I'm still excited."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news