One of the Gators' top targets in the back end of the defense tells GatorsTerritory he has scheduled a virtual visit with Dan Mullen's staff.

Tre Donaldson, who is also being recruited to play basketball in Gainesville, says he is set to meet with Dan Mullen's staff on Saturday afternoon. He has another Zoom call scheduled as well, while an official visit has yet to be set.