BRADENTON, Fla. -- A boatload of highly-regarded prospects from all across the map poured into IMG Academy this weekend to participate in the NFA 7v7 Tournament, as well as the Ray Lewis Academy.

Included in that large pool of underclassmen are several UF targets as well, with one being Ladarius Tennison, a four-star prospect with Power Five ability at both tailback and safety.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Tennison turned heads throughout the weekend at running back, and even walked away with the Ray Lewis Offensive MVP award, but it's in the back end of the defense where UF envisions him making a splash on the next level.