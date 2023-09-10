Ryan Montgomery and his father will visit unofficially as the Florida Gators welcome in the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Four-Star quarterback talked about the recruiting process, possible unofficial visits, his relationship with the Florida coaches, and what he brings to the table.

"The recruiting process, first of all, is a huge blessing that I never take for granted. I would say it is fun and very cool with what comes with this process, but it can get very hectic and crazy at times."

"Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State." (possibly)

"Florida has done a great job with my recruitment, Coach O'Hara especially. They are recruiting at a high level and are really a sleeping giant. I think I can really thrive in the offense they run. Coach Napier gives the QB a lot of freedom in that offense, which shows the amount of trust he has. I think I bring someone who is a great leader who won't be outworked, who is very smart, and who is a good decision-maker."

"Coach O'Hara and I are very close. We talk quite a bit. He's really my main recruiter from UF. I've spoken to Coach Napier a few times as well, and he texts me every so often. These relationships are the reason why Florida is so high on my list."