Naples Standout Lands Florida Offer:

Four-Star Safety Kensley Faustin checks in from Naples (FL) at 6-foot, 170-pounds. The Standout defensive back is one of the most heavily recruited players in the Southeast with over 25 offers, including the Florida Gators.

Faustin talked about the Gators, what he's looking for, and which teams show the most love.

Kensley Faustin S 6-foot, 170–Pounds Naples (FL) (24)

"Florida is always known for putting DBs in the league, like their recent one, Kier Elam. Florida is a great program; they didn't have the best season last year, but you could feel they are on the rise again."

"I'm looking for a school that could benefit me after football because football doesn't last forever. Also, a coach that's can push me and bring the best out of me every day. Just somewhere I could go and have an early impact."

"This spring (visit) and I'm looking to ask Coach Raymond how I fit into their programs and what I need to do to get on the field early."

"Texas A&M Auburn Penn State Florida State Miami LSU Tennessee."