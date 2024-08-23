Four-Star Standout Lands Florida Offer





Four-star standout Running Back Jaylen McGill landed another offer earlier today from the University of Florida and Head Coach Billy Napier. McGill talked about the recruiting process, the teams he is looking at, factors, the Gators, and his game.





Jaylen McGill

5-foot-9, 205 Pounds

Running Back

Spartanburg (SC)

Gettys D Broome High School

2026





"Rutgers, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida." (In addition to Florida)





"Before my Senior Season."





"Fair shot at starting, Safe environment, Great education, God/ Spiritual Based."





"I've only been in contact with Coach Juluke. I haven't talked to him much or Napier, but I look forward to getting the whole staff and building a great relationship."





"My game is a Big back that can run like a small back, Good speed, Good jukes, makes great and quick decisions, Can Catch, Can Route Run, Can Block, Can play Receiver.