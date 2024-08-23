PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Four-Star Standout Lands Florida Offer

Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon
Four-star standout Running Back Jaylen McGill landed another offer earlier today from the University of Florida and Head Coach Billy Napier. McGill talked about the recruiting process, the teams he is looking at, factors, the Gators, and his game.


Jaylen McGill

5-foot-9, 205 Pounds

Running Back

Spartanburg (SC)

Gettys D Broome High School

2026


"Rutgers, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida." (In addition to Florida)


"Before my Senior Season."


"Fair shot at starting, Safe environment, Great education, God/ Spiritual Based."


"I've only been in contact with Coach Juluke. I haven't talked to him much or Napier, but I look forward to getting the whole staff and building a great relationship."


"My game is a Big back that can run like a small back, Good speed, Good jukes, makes great and quick decisions, Can Catch, Can Route Run, Can Block, Can play Receiver.

