Four-star tight End Camden Jensen visited with Head Coach Billy Napier and the Gators over the Summer and would like to return to The Swamp for a game.





Camden Jensen

Tight End •6'7" | 240 lbs

Class of 2026 @ Heritage | Littleton, CO









"I went to Florida Mizzou and CU this summer, and the two that really stood out to me were Mizzou and Florida They were both amazing and fun for me and my family."





"I want to visit Florida, Nebraska, Mizzou, North Carolina, and cu for a game day visit."





"The strengths of my game are my blocking ability in the run game and my sure hands. I want to get a lot faster this year, and I have.





"The gators were amazing and looking forward to coming back, but what stood out to me was the culture Coach Napier is truly building."





"I hung out with a lot of my friends and family this summer!"