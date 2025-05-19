Four-Star Sunshine State Offensive Lineman Ready for Official Visits

One of the most heavily recruited players in the Southeast checks in from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, and his name is G'Nivre Carr. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound standout will make five official visits with some of the biggest names in College Football.





The G'Nivre Carr Sweepstakes will come down to these five schools.

Official Visit Schedule:

May 10th: Colorado

May 30th: Florida

June 6th: Alabama

June 13th: Georgia

June 20th: Tennessee

Carr keeps an open mind and will allow each team to land the talented interior lineman. His Florida official visit will be on May 30th. Carr looks forward to having a good time in Gainesville with his mom, stepdad, and sister.

"I want to see how badly they want me, have a good time, and see if I will be a Gator."