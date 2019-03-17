Along with receiving visits from a wide array of prospects during Saturday’s junior day, Florida welcomed over a half a dozen verbal pledges on campus as well.

Rashad Torrence, UF’s only out-of-state commit in their 2020 class, was one of the recruits that made the trip to Gainesville for the event. This marked the third visit that the product out of Marietta (Ga.) has taken to the school since December.

Compared to his previous trips to Florida in the past, however, Torrence was able to get a feel for how the staff conducts their practices.