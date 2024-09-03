Four-Star Wide Receiver Shocked

Four-star wide Receiver Somourian Wingo Jr unofficially visited the University of Florida in week one as the Gators hosted the Hurricanes. Wingo was shocked by the atmosphere inside the Swamp.





Somourian Wingo Jr

Wide Receiver •6'3" | 175 lbs

Class of 2026 @ St. Augustine | St. Augustine, FL





"The vibe was lit, obviously a packed stadium, and big plays were happening over and over, and it was just a great experience overall. The atmosphere was loud and shocking; I didn't believe when my coach told me that you literally couldn't hear yourself was true. I could not hear my voice, and all the fans sang all of the chants as if they were lit. It is a great experience."





"I was really shocked by the performance of both teams. Both teams played well, and the better team just came out on top, and it showed. The game was lit, though, definitely 10/10, and I will be back."