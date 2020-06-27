 GatorsTerritory - Four-star wideout in the 2022 cycle still has Florida as his leader
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 18:39:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star wideout in the 2022 cycle still has Florida as his leader

Conner Clarke • GatorsTerritory
Staff Writer
@cj_clarke1

Just under a month ago, four-star 2022 WR Sam M’bake labeled the Gators his leader. I got the opportunity to catch up with him on Saturday, and he confirmed to me that this is still the case and th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}