GatorsTerritory - Four-star WR has the Gators in his top four, will commit on Saturday

It's down to four schools for four-star wide receiver Latrell Neville.

Neville, who hails from the Lone Star State, is slated to announce his college decision on the Fourth of July, and will choose either Florida, Nebraska, Penn State or West Virginia.

Multiple times over the past year or so, Neville had plans to make his way out to Gainesville, but none of those trips ever materialized. Although he has yet to physically step foot on UF's campus, the Houston-based rising senior says the relationship he has with the coaching staff is keeping the program squarely in the mix for his services.

"Florida is one of those schools that's kind of always been in the mix for me for a while now," Neville told GatorsTerritory. "Coach Brian Johnson, I always talk to him a lot. I just think the way that they use their receivers is a really good thing for me considering the fact that I am a bigger receiver."