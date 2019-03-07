The Florida Gators are set to host a pair of four-star wideouts from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High during their second junior day.

On March 16, the staff will welcome Aydin Henningham and Bryce Gowdy onto campus for the first time this year.

Gowdy, who reeled in an offer from Florida well over a year ago, previewed his upcoming visit to UF with Corey Bender this past weekend. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder also broke down what he has been hearing from wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.