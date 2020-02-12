The Gators currently sit at the third spot in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2021 class, with the program being atop the SEC on that list as well.

Although it is early in this cycle, Florida is making a push to land their first top-five class with Dan Mullen at the helm, part of which is due to their recruiting at wide receiver.

UF was recently rewarded with commitments from Rivals250 pass catchers Daejon Reynolds and Trevonte Rucker, as well as Brashard Smith, who could also be utilized in the run game.

One of their remaining WR targets is Trinity Christian Academy product Marcus Burke, who says Dan Mullen's program is high on his list.