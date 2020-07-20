A four-star wide receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, Burke possesses additional offers from Texas, Miami, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska and North Carolina among others. Georgia was always considered UF's top competition and made things quite interesting over the past 24 hours.

In addition to attending junior day, Burke was at the Swamp for last season's victories vs. Tennessee and Auburn as well.

In fact, now mutual interest is at an all-time high, as the 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising senior dished out a commitment to Dan Mullen's program on Monday afternoon.

When speaking with GatorsTerritory after UF's junior day in March, Marcus Burke wasted no time labeling Florida as his No. 1 school. Georgia, Penn State and Georgia Tech have been linked to Burke's recruitment as well, but much of the buzz in 2020 has resided in Gainesville.

"I love Florida," Burke previously told GatorsTerritory. "First of all, it's close to home. I feel like I'm representing my home. I love the coaches and the campus. It's a good atmosphere and it was crazy when I went (to their game). I couldn't even hear.

"I kind of want to stay close to home, definitely," Burke added.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior has been a hot commodity since racking up six catches for an eye-popping 220 yards and three touchdowns against Venice, which resulted in several offers shortly thereafter, including one from the Gators.

Through 11 games, Burke reeled in 37 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns. He also recorded a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown.

In terms of Burke's communication with the Gators, it has been a well-rounded effort consisting of Torrian Gray, Billy Gonzales, Tim Brewster and Keiwan Ratliff.

"I just love that every day I get messages and they keep telling me to work," Burke previously told GatorsTerritory. "We keep building our relationship and they keep asking about my family and everything. I just love talking to them; I FaceTime them. They're just great guys.

"They're just telling me they want me; they want me to be a Gator, definitely. They tell my coaches that and they want me to come be a playmaker for them."

With Burke's pledge, Florida now holds commitments from 21 prospects in the 2021 class. The Duval County native also becomes the 11th four-star prospect to join the class, which remains at No. 5 in the Rivals Rankings.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.