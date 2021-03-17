Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

Although he released a top six on Jan. 4, four-star wide receiver Cameron Miller says there are four schools he is favoring in his recruitment, with one being Florida.

The Gators actually offered 24 hours after Miller released that top group but have made up enough ground since then to be considered a top contender going forward.