With Nick Evers now in the fold under center, Dan Mullen's staff is hoping to build off that momentum by reeling in some high-regarded pass catchers as well.

Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange's Jayden Gibson is one receiver rising up UF's board at a rapid pace, but the majority of the program's targets at the position reside outside of the Sunshine State, with one being Sam Mbake.

"I just got off the phone with them. It was pretty good. They were just chatting up with me," Mbake told GatorsTerritory on Thursday evening. "I just spoke with coach Gonzales. Earlier he had told me to call him.

"He's really cool. He's just been on me and telling me to perfect my craft, and said when the times comes, I'm going to be a Gator. He said he was super pumped up I called him because they had a late practice."