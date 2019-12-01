News More News

Four-star WR Xzavier Henderson breaks down official visit to Florida

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

On Saturday, four-star wideout Xzavier Henderson was once again in the stands at the Swamp to watch the Florida Gators take on Florida State.

Unlike the previous three UF home games he has attended this fall, Henderson was on campus this time as an official visitor.

With Henderson's brother, C.J. Henderson, in his third year at Florida, there is obviously a lot of familiarity between him and the program.

The legacy target spoke to GatorsTerritory about his extended visit at the school and what the coaching staff's message to him is.

