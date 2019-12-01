On Saturday, four-star wideout Xzavier Henderson was once again in the stands at the Swamp to watch the Florida Gators take on Florida State.

Unlike the previous three UF home games he has attended this fall, Henderson was on campus this time as an official visitor.

