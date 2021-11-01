Four takeaways from Florida's exhibition victory against Embry-Riddle

After an uncomfortably close first half full of unsightly shooting and blown layups, the Gators pulled away throughout the second half and ultimately cruised to an 80-57 over Embry-Riddle Monday night. Florida’s exhibition win offered the public its first look at the new look Gators roster, and the 23-point Gator victory revealed a number of key takeaways for the upcoming UF basketball season.

Mike White’s “defense-first” brand might be back

White’s promise of defense-first basketball has rung hollow the last two seasons, ranking 41st and 61st in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last two seasons. But against Embry Monday evening, Florida showed signs of a strong, active defense that will hound the opposition 94 feet down the floor. The Gators forced 21 turnovers against their NAIA opposition Monday, with 12 of these coming in the form of steals. UF was also effective in converting these turnovers into offense, thriving on the fast break and scoring 27 points off of Embry giveaways. Tyree Appleby was particularly prolific on the defensive end, poking away three steals and harassing the Embry backcourt. Florida would be expected to dominate non-Division 1 offenses, but these early signs indicate that UF has a defense that is active, engaged, and eager to cause chaos and generate turnovers.



New look Castleton

Colin Castleton developed a reputation as one of the conference’s best centers last season, playing a limited but effective, back to the basket style of offense. The Michigan transfer opted to enter the NBA Draft this offseason, and the influences of the professional game are evident in Castleton’s new-look offensive approach this season. After taking just one three-pointer all of last season, Castleton attempted three shots from distance against Embry Monday night, swishing one from the top of the key. At the same time, the 6-foot, 11-inch big man lacked his usual finesse around the rim, shooting just 1-6 from inside the arc and missing all of his shots inside the paint. Missed bunnies were a common theme Monday and possibly a sign of early-season nerves, but Castleton’s evolving offensive game offers up a number of new, modern opportunities for the Gators offense.



Brandon McKi33ic

For a Florida team that struggled with a consistent three-point shooting last season, transfer Brandon McKissic and his 40+% three-point percentage jumped off the page as a valuable addition. And while the UMKC transfer has yet to prove his three-point pedigree against high-major competition, he showed promising early signs against Embry Monday. McKissic knocked down 5 of 8 from three-point range, looking nearly perfect in the catch and shoot role on the perimeter for the Gators. As a whole, the Gators’ ball movement improved notably throughout the game, as the Gators employed impressive floor spacing and unselfish basketball for a number of excellent looks from distance.



Dominant Duruji