Four UF commits make the updated 2022 Rivals250, including Nick Evers

The Rivals250 for the class of 2022 was updated on Tuesday, and as expected, nearly a handful of Florida commits made the list. Those future Gators are cornerback Julian Humphrey, linebacker Shemar James, quarterback Nick Evers and wide receiver Isaiah Bond. A flurry of top targets made the cut as well, so the Gators were well represented in the latest rankings release.

Humphrey checks in as the 55th-ranked prospect overall. The speedy Houston native joined forces with the Gators in late May and has journeyed out to Gainesville on multiple occasions since making that commitment. He is expected at the Swamp during the season as well. Although he is committed to Florida, the Rivals100 cornerback plans to make use of his official visits prior to faxing in his letter of intent. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and LSU received visits in the recent months, and if all goes as planned, Humphrey will be returning to some of those campuses for official visits as well. "Humphrey's speed is naturally a key part of his skill-set at cornerback. Not only does he possess elite speed, but he has length and a big frame, not to mention a willingness to be physical in coverage and against the run. "While Humphrey's estimated 4.3 speed is evident as breaks tackles as a receiver and in the return game, he's even more impressive in coverage. He's especially disciplined and uses his length to effectively jam receivers at the line. Humphrey is also proficient defending the middle of the field and easily shadowing all types of receivers downfield." - Sam Spiegelman

As for James, who is now tabbed as an inside linebacker, he climbed an eye-popping 170 spots to 40th overall. He was a Rivals250 prospect at the time of his commitment, but National Director of Recruiting Adam Gorney hinted at the possibility of James making a huge leap once the rankings were updated. That ended up being the case. James, who recently transferred to Navarre (Fla.) High for his final year of high school, committed to the Gators shortly after the conclusion of his official visit on June 20. Alabama and Florida were the final two schools under consideration, with many expecting the Crimson Tide to win out, but it was the game-changing official visit and James' tight-knit relationship with Christian Robinson that ultimately pushed the Gators over the top. In addition to the Gators and Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound James possesses offers from Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Michigan, Miami, Florida State and Texas A&M among others. "There is a ton to like about what James brings to the table. After multiple camp performances this summer, James jumped up to the top 40. The Florida commit is an instinctual player with a good motor but it's his combination of quickness and size that makes him a really impressive prospect. James' length helps him in coverage and makes it easier for him to fight off blockers." - Adam Friedman

From a four-star outside the Rivals250 to 90th overall, Gators wide receiver commit Isaiah Bond is another prospect who really benefited from the latest rankings release. When the Buford (Ga.) standout committed to the Gators in May, Rivals listed him as a three-star athlete; however, it was only a month later when Bond was elevated to four-star status. The speedy pass catcher has been steadily climbing the rankings and is now one of the top-100 prospects regardless of position. During the month of June, the 6-foot, 175-pound Bond logged official visits to Florida, Alabama and Miami. The Hurricanes were considered the front-runner during the weeks prior to Bond's commitment to UF, while the Crimson Tide piqued his interest over the summertime, but the Peach State native then reaffirmed his commitment on July by saying, "Florida is home!" "Isaiah Bond is an explosive, bouncy athlete that can get it done on either side of the ball. The Florida commit has solid ball skills and a knack for the big play. As a receiver, Bond fights for yards after the catch and is tough to bring down. Defensively, Bond has good awareness for the ball and a physical playing style." - Adam Friedman