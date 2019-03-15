GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks is participating in his fourth spring as a Florida Gator. To say his career in Gainesville has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows is quite an understatement.

"It’s been unique," said the Florida quarterback about his time at Florida. "It hasn’t been like a lot of people’s - like it’s hasn’t been straight success, mine has been kind of bumpy - but ultimately thats what makes me who I am. It humbled me.

"Coming out of high school, a big recruit, and then coming here and not doing too good, it just humbled me, matured me at a young age. It continues to mature me."

From being benched in his redshirt freshman season and a 4-7 record, to providing Florida with the best production at quarterback since Tim Tebow, and finishing the year with ten wins, Franks has seen it all.

But something has changed in the redshirt junior. He is now a veteran, a veteran with more responsibilities.

"It's different," Franks said. "I've always been the big kid."

However, this 'kid' is now growing up.

One year ago, Franks was frustrated. He felt attacked after his first season. Even when the team was having a successful year in 2018, the signal caller would receive some harsh criticism on social media and in the stands. He let that frustration affect his play (see the Missouri game).

Until Kyle Trask's injury, Franks was a few mistakes away from losing his starting job.

It all came crashing down against South Carolina, when Franks shushed the home crowd after leading his team to a come back win over the Gamecocks.

"It was a turning point for our whole team. Just the momentum that we brought into that game coming back from that big deficit, having that turning point and being able to get that momentum going into the next couple games and just finish out the season the right way," said Franks. "All those games just helped us with the momentum coming into this offseason. Guys coming in with more confidence and stuff like that. It all plays a big role into people's development."

In Florida's first two practices you can sense the change.

Franks' teammates notice it.

"I feel like he's matured so much," said linebacker David Reese. "As a person, I feel like he's getting more confident."

" To have Feleipe back there, he's confident," agreed running back Lamical Perine. "And a good, confident Feleipe is a great Feleipe, I feel like."

"I just always try to build my confidence up, I mean, from year to year, from week to week," said Franks. "This will be my fourth spring, so just becoming more mature and being in the second year in this offense, it’s becoming more fun when you get the hang of stuff like that. When you are able to play freely."

"Great quarterback. He’s able to make a lot of checks that he didn’t make last year," added Perine. "I feel like he’s very comfortable throwing the ball there with all the receivers. All the receivers we got right now, we had last year. So he’s pretty comfortable.”

"I feel like he's going to make great decisions with the ball," said Reese. "He didn't have as many turnovers as he did the season before this past season, so you've seen progression. And at the end of the season he ended it off great."

The starting job is now Franks' to lose.

"I just try to play my part. Definitely try to lead people in the right direction," said Franks."I've had a bumpy road since I've been here. People learn from my wrongs. I've always tried to be level-headed, even when things are going not my way.

"But I've always hoped that the younger guys that are coming in can just learn from me, my mistakes or what I do. So if I'm out there and I throw an interception, something like that, I don't want Jalon Jones or Emory [Jones] to do the same mistake that I just made. Hopefully they can always just take something from what I'm doing.

"When it's my turn to leave Florida, I just want to leave it better than when I came," added Franks. "So when it's their time to hit the field and I'm gone, I have something to come back and watch and it's always something fun to watch. Just trying to be a helpful person, be a leader."

The air has changed around the team. There is no controversy. There is no question. Franks is the guy. This is your quarterback.

Now it's about achieving the team's biggest goal in 2019.

“I want a championship," said Franks. "I want a ring.”

