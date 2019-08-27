GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks had an up and down season opener this past weekend. In the win against Miami, the Gators quarterback threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, ran for one touchdown, and also recorded two interceptions and a fumble.

UF narrowly survived the game, winning 24-20, however, it could have easily been an easier game.

Arguably the biggest turnover came in the second quarter. It was the turnover that halted any momentum for Dan Mullen's side. Florida was facing first-and-goal at the Miami 7-yard line when the ball came loose between Franks and running back Lamical Perine.

"I was trying to throw it to [Trevon] Grimes," Franks explained to reporters.

If Franks would have connected with the wide receiver, Grimes had a shot to just walk in a touchdown. The Gators could have made it a 14-3 game.

"I tried to pull it, it just got mixed up," Franks said. "He thought I was giving it. I was trying to pull it. Things we do every day. Just clean up. The percentage of that happening again in the season is very low. First game, get all those little mistakes out of the way."

Franks also turned over the ball in the fourth quarter, when a ball intended for Freddie Swain was picked off after Swain couldn't make the tough catch and the ball was tipped.

It was a pick that came with four minutes left on the clock and it gave Miami a lifeline.

“On that play, I dropped back. Ultimately I was trying to throw the ball away," explained Franks. "Somebody was right here on me and I was trying to get the ball over him to throw the ball out of bounds. I couldn’t get enough on it. I got pretty good arm strength, I would say. I tired to get it out, but at the end of the day there wasn’t even a route right there. So I didn’t throw it to him or didn’t throw it short. I just couldn’t get enough on it to get it out of bounds. I tried to make a smarter decision right there, but couldn’t get enough on it."

The quarterback has come under a lot of scrutiny the last few days after letting his emotions show on the field in the comeback win.

“I don’t need anybody’s approval. I’m myself. I’m my own person,” Franks said after practice Tuesday. “At the end of the day, that’s what makes me who I am. People inside this building know who I am, know what kind of person I am. Humble. Try to be the best teammate I can be, always put the team first. I’m a passionate player. I love to win. Winning is my No. 1 goal and we won; we got the job done. We won.”

Franks' uneven performance left many fans frustrated. However, the quarterback is not worried about the noise around him. He is worried about what his coaches stress to him in meetings and practice and of course winning.

“I don’t know. I don’t play to please anybody,” he said. “I play to win. I play to help this team win, the program win. That’s what I’ve been doing ever since I’ve been here. I don’t play to please anybody. Anybody outside this building … I come in here every single day, we work our tails off to go out there on Saturdays and win.

“That’s what I play for; that’s what I do. And we got the win and got the job accomplished as a team.”

In the end the Gators did win and are now 1-0 to start off the 2019 season. They also have three weeks to clear up any mistakes before starting SEC play.

“Great team win, something to build off of," he said. “We got guys in here that are willing to always put the team first. We have a great group of guys.

“There are things you can clean up. There’s things that everybody can clean up. At the end of the day, we got a win. That’s the most important thing.”