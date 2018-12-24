A lot can change in 16 months.

The last time Michigan and Florida met, Feleipe Franks was a redshirt freshman stepping into a starting role for the first time at the college level. He finished 5of-9 for 75 yards in the 33-17 loss to the Wolverines and was ultimately benched.

Fast forward to the end of the 2018 season and Florida is not only a different team but Franks is a different player.

"I never doubt my ability to play football, so I don’t want to say I wasn’t ready," Franks said about his first start last year. "But at the same time, I don’t think I was as smart about the game as I am now."

Florida head coach Dan Mullen told reporters in November, that he believed Franks may have started too early in his career.

"It's fair to say Feleipe probably played before he was ready to play," Mullen said during his weekly press conference after the Missouri loss. "I think that's hurt his development. I'll be honest with you... So I think you have to be careful with that of saying, 'Hey, let’s just throw this guy out there.'"

Franks eventually won the starting role under the new staff over redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask and freshman Emory Jones. The signal caller took the opportunity to progress each game.

Now he is set to face Michigan once again, but this time he is coming off a season where he racked up 23 passing touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

There is no question Franks has grown under the guidance of both Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

"I think it comes with maturity. I think it comes with being able to get more games under your belt," the redshirt sophomore said. "Just learning more about playing the position, being smart about it. I think that’s just one of the things that’s just helped me out the most from last year, going through all season to this year, going through this season under a new coaching staff and guys that have helped me."

"I think that’s the main thing that I’ve improved on, just going pre-snap, post-snap, where to go with the ball and making it quicker than I was last year," Franks said. "Obviously I want to keep on improving on that and going into next year as well, so I think that’s just a bunch of stuff I've got to keep on improving on."

"I don’t think I was ready in that case but it’s a learning point for me," Franks said. "I wouldn’t have went through all the trials and tribulations that I went through to become who I am today, so that’s the good thing about it, it made me a stronger person."

"He’s a vocal leader. He kind of takes action in the things he does now,"said wide receiver Freddie Swain. "You can kind of tell. If he misses a throw he would stay after practice and before he wouldn’t do that, it would just be another play. He takes initiative in his work now."

"Feleipe has done a great job this year," said Mullen on Monday to reporters in Atlanta. "One of the things that I have learned through the years is that we are going to go with a quarterback. We picked him, he was the guy and he didn't have to look over his shoulder. He didn't have to be worried; he didn't have to be conservative; he could just go out there and learn and develop."

"That’s something that I needed, somebody that’s gonna be there through the ups and downs." Franks said about Mullen's approach to the quarterbacks this year. "I think it’s a good thing for me him being always there by my side whether I was doing good, whether I was doing bad. It’s just something that’s helped me get through the season."

"You look how he performed from the beginning of the season to the end of the season, he was a much better player," added Mullen. "He was much more comfortable in the offense and leading us, his decision making and the plays that he made. I think that gave us the confidence."

Franks is no doubt ready to demonstrate how far he has come on Saturday.

"We look forward to playing big-time games like this," said Franks. "Obviously, a big turnaround from last year when we went 4-7 or whatever, now playing in a New Years Six Bowl. We’re super excited to keep on showing – it’s another opportunity for us to go out there and play, opportunities for a bunch of these guys to go out there and show what their talents are made of and play in a big-time game.”