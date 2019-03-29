GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks and the Gators held its first scrimmage on Thursday.

“Just a good scrimmage. A good first scrimmage," said Franks about the afternoon. "I felt like we could do a lot of things better like push the tempo, complete some easy balls — I’m talking as a whole quarterback group — a lot of things we can work on.

"At the same time there’s a lot of things we did good. I felt we ran the ball well today. We gotta finish some blocks up front and play with better tempo.”

Franks, who (unofficially) went 8-for-16 for 138 yards for one touchdown and one interception, adding one touchdown on the ground, says he has felt more comfortable this spring than his three previous springs at Florida.

"I feel like I've gotten better with accuracy, giving the receivers a chance to make a play on the ball, not overthrowing and throwing the ball out of bounds, always just giving them a 50/50 chance," said Franks. "Because we've got a really good receiving corps, we're gonna win those type of balls 80% of the time so giving them chances and that's kinda my main focus; whether it be a perfect over the throw shoulder or that kind of throw, just give them a chance.

"And Coach [Dan] Mullen, Coach [Brian] Johnson, they've harped on it all spring, just giving guys chances because we have really good receivers that can go up there and make plays for us so kinda, that's what I've been working on."

According to the redshirt junior, he is coming off his most productive offseason.

"I mean just number one, I've been more comfortable in everything I've been doing," explained Franks. "Whether it be watching film or even just out here on this field, being a leader, being more comfortable making throws and just knowing the offense, just comfortable all around and that's one of the main things that's helped it be my best spring or best offseason yet."

Earlier this spring Mullen told reporters that with his players more comfortable in the second year, the staff will be able to expand the playbook. However, it is not about adding plays.

It's about much more.

It's about understanding the plays and being more comfortable with the offense.

"Just utilizing the offense more to your advantage and knowing what to do on each play, always being in the right situation," explained Franks.

In addition to Franks, Emory Jones and Kyle Trask have all progressed in the offense.

“It’s been, our second year under the system for all of us. It’s just, we just continue to get better," said Franks. "It comes with time and I think Jalon’s coming along as well. It just comes with time.”

Although it is the team's second year in Dan Mullen's offensive system, the offensive line is far from experienced.

With four starters gone, the second-team line is made up of mostly underclassmen, which includes a few true freshmen. To no one's surprise, the line did a struggle on Thursday, giving up a few sacks on the day. The line is a work in progress, but this game type experience can only help the group move forward.

“It helps because you get all kinds of different looks. It’s different from practice," explained Franks. "You come out here and you’re actually putting drives together, first, second and third down. You got to stay out on the field. So it’s good work for them, you know, different situations, whether it’s third-and-one it might be a different pressure than third-and-eight. So they get every kind of look in every different situation, so it’s good for them."

Although the line struggled most of the scrimmage, Franks is confident they will be where they need to be by the fall.

"Coach Hevesy is gonna get everybody right," he said.

As the first 11-play 75-yard touchdown drive in the scrimmage illustrated, when the offensive line gives Franks time, the signal caller can lead the Gators down the field with ease.

The line will always be the key.