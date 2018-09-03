GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks dazzled fans Saturday against Charleston Southern by throwing for 219 yards and five touchdowns. To put it into perspective, Franks only threw nine all of last season.

But Franks expects more.

"I think just, evaluating my performance, like I said on Saturday, there's a lot more room to grow, lot of work to do,” Franks said Monday. “We've got so much more room to grow, and like I said we're just tapping into our potential so we're just scratching the surface."

Although the competition was subpar, Franks was able to improve on some things that he really struggled with last season.

He went through his progressions well, made solid decisions, delivered catchable balls, did not go for the home-run plays; and took what the defense gave him Saturday.

For his efforts, Florida head coach Dan Mullen awarded Franks by naming the quarterback as one of his players of the week.

“Overall I thought he threw the ball well,” Mullen said. “I think he made one wrong read and a couple I wouldn't say bad decisions, he could have done something different but I wouldn't put it in the bad column. Overall I thought he made very good decisions throwing the ball.”

The transition from a pro-style offense to Mullen’s spread style is a tough one to make, but Franks has made progress and feels better every day in Mullen’s offense.

"The hardest part for me is just getting used to the whole thing," Franks said. "Being able to read and know, 'OK, you have to pull it and be ready to run.' There are so many different options you can have that it's just kind of mind-boggling. Like in the middle of the play [you're] trying to do things quick and at the same time, 'OK, let me pull this one, let me run it and let me throw it.' I mean, there's a bunch of stuff going through your head at once. That's kind of the hardest part."

Although it is certainly a new challenge, Franks has taken Mullen's word to heart.

“I think I’m getting there,” Franks said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. I think Coach Mullen has said that for a quarterback to really start to thrive and really get comfortable in the offense, it can take up to a year. So, it doesn’t happen over a summer or over a fall camp.

"It’s just progressing. I’m getting more and more comfortable every day in it, and they’re helping me with that progression coming a little faster," added the signal caller. “I feel more comfortable in it than I was in the summer and than I was in the fall, and then, I feel more comfortable in it than I was Saturday. I’m just trying to progress every day.”

The Gators are set to open conference play against Kentucky Saturday. It will be a big up-tick in competition and Franks will have to be sharp to keep the streak going.

“We'll go in the film room and get it watched up and get it coached up today and kinda go from there and get ready for Kentucky,” Franks said. “So we'll get those things corrected that we need to get corrected."

As long as the progress continues, the Gators will be in good shape under center.

"It’s getting there. It’s clicking. I see some clicks here and there," Mullen said. "We tried to keep it pretty simple for him in Game 1, and early on. Like I said, when we put in the whole playbook you have a foundation. Each week we’ll pull parts of that out for them, for the quarterbacks, and try not go overboard with too much and put too much on him until he’s comfortable learning everything and operating within the offense."