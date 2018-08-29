GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks is the Florida starter for the opener on Saturday, and the quarterback is relishing the opportunity.

"It was good. Just a lot of people out there who are doubting me, doubting our team," said Franks when asked about winning the quarterback competition. "Just overcoming some of that adversity is just a good thing. Just to get that feeling and getting the flow back, getting back to going with the offense just getting things moving again. I think this is a good thing. We have a good thing going at Florida and we’re going to get the offense going back.”

The quarterback took some heat after his last interview, however, he wanted to make it clear, he was determined from the beginning to win the job.

"I want to be the starting quarterback. I had it in the back of my head. That's what I work every day to do, to be the starting quarterback," he said. "I come out here every day, I come out here with a purpose, not just to lollygag around."

Gator Nation may be split on whether or not they wanted No. 13 under center for the opener, however, his team is fully behind the redshirt sophomore.

"He gives us the best opportunity to win right now," said passing game coordinator John Hevesy.

"I think his ability to extend plays with his arm [won him the job]," said wide receiver Van Jefferson. "So, extend plays, and throw it down field and look for receivers down field. I think that's kind of what separated."

"He really stepped into that leadership role," added offensive lineman Brett Heggie. "[Franks] worked extremely hard throughout the offseason,always first to practice. When we did player-run practices, he was always staying after and doing stuff with the guys. He just works extremely hard.”

“He is more vocal," said wide receiver Freddie Swain. "Just details on routes, running backs, he’ll get on them. O-line, he’ll get on them. We never really seen that from Feleipe. As you see him start to develop and move guys to certain positions and tell them how he wants things done. It just makes you feel good.”

"Just the determination I’ve had all summer and all fall camp has just led up to this moment now," said Franks. "I have to continue to keep on growing like I said. It’s not over yet. Just winning this spot, it’s not over. You have to keep on going and continuing to keep growing to get wins.”

For Franks this is a chance to put last season's disappointments behind him. According to the quarterback, after working with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and Gators head coach Dan Mullen the last few months, he feels like he is becoming more of a complete quarterback.

“It just keeps on getting better and better," said Franks. "I have a lot of ways to go growing as a player, growing as a quarterback, but I think Coach Mullen and Coach Johnson are doing a good job of moving that along a little quicker than what I was doing myself, so it’s going good. I just have to keep on continuing to grow.”

With some of the negativity being thrown in his direction on social media for most of last season and at times during the quarterback competition in the spring and fall, one might assume Franks is just ready use the first game as a way to silence his critics. However, the signal caller is more for focused on winning.

“The first game we just want to show how much our offense has improved," he said. "As an offense, I can speak for us, we’ve all worked super hard this summer and this fall camp. So just to go back out there and kind of get things where we can stay on the field on third downs, when we get in the red zone putting points up, not settling for field goals. Little things like that we have to improve on from last season, just kind of like the main things we’ve focused on.

"I'm not trying to prove anything to anybody," Franks added. "I don't have anything to prove to anybody, it's just going out there and build the confidence back up for the team so we can win. That's what it's all about: winning."