"When he was still playing he was a great leader for our team," said Florida quarterback Kyle Trask before the game. "He is one of our brothers and it's nice to have him around and helping us out. It shows how dedicated and how much love he has for this team. "

Franks, who announced that he will transfer away from the program, chose to be in South Florida on Christmas; he chose to be there the days leading up to the Gators' Orange Bowl game; he chose to be there at the game.

“I’m still part of this team for one last night,” Franks said.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks did not have to be at Hard Rock Stadium or even in Miami during his holiday break.

Franks, who is still recovering from a fractured and dislocated ankle he suffered in Kentucky, seemed to be moving well in pre-game warm ups. Although he did not feature in the game, the redshirt junior was there to see the moment his teammates would defeat Virginia 36-28, winning the Orange Bowl and UF's second consecutive New Year's Six Bowl.

“It’s something special, and it’s something that all of these guys deserve,” Franks said. “They’ve worked so hard for it.”

Franks has received a lot of outside criticism, however, he was always well respected within the program - often the first to come to help the younger athletes and the first one to laud now starter Kyle Trask.

“Nobody roots against each other,” Franks said. “The quarterback room is all friendly…I’m super proud of Kyle. He had a great season, and so did Emory. Give him his props.”

Not playing is always a hard prospect for any athlete, but the decision to support Florida in the postseason was simply an easy one for the quarterback.

“I’m always a Gator at the end of the day,” Franks said. “I’ve been here for four years. I’ve built so many relationships, football-wise, academically, people around the community, that will go a lifetime. I feel like I’ll always have a place in Gainesville.”

Franks is still trying to find a new home. He has already visited Kansas but as one expects, he did not want to discuss his future after the game. He simply wanted all the focus to be on the men, his friends, that brought home another trophy to Gainesville.

“As of right now, I’m just celebrating with them…” Franks said. “I think that’s what’s important right now, is celebrating with them and congratulating them on a great season.”

Franks did say the Red Sox were not an option right now.

He is simply taking his time to evaluate his options.

"Everything can be taken away with you just like that," Franks said as he snapped his fingers. "It has thought me lessons and put the game into a different perspective. At the end of the day God has a plan for me."

Although he will not be part of the Florida program moving forward, Franks has full confidence in Dan Mullen.

"He is one of the best coaches in the game," he said. "Coach Mullen is no doubt. He is one of the best at what he does."