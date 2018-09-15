GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Things could have started better for the Florida offense on Saturday.

The Gators only recorded 27 total yards in the first quarter, while Feleipe Franks did not complete one single pass in that first period - going 0-of-6 with an interception for a -33 quarterback rating.

“I think it’s just him getting in the flow of the game,” head coach Dan Mullen said postgame of his quarterback. “He’s gotta do a better job of just getting in the flow of the game early and play that way, understand what goes on.”

Much has been made of Franks’ play throughout his career. The red-shirt sophomore received heavy criticism last season, which shook the quarterback's confidence.

In Mullen’s first season he has worked hand-in-hand to rebuild Franks’ morale.

“Obviously one of those things is you’ve got to have some thick skin,” Mullen said. “I try to get on him more than anyone else.

“I think you got to work harder in the quarterback room than it is out there in the public to thicken up his skin. I’m starting to see that a little bit," added Mullen. "Ask any quarterback that’s played for me, you’ve got some thick skin to go do that. We get after you. We expect certain things from you.”

Franks has had an up and down season up to this point. He still has areas he needs to improve on, however, the win over Colorado State demonstrates a quarterback that has progressed.

“He’s worked really hard to see things, understand it,” Mullen said. “And if they come out and they give a different look than we’ve seen at practice, he’s gotta learn it. Just, that’s OK. ‘Our defense gives us so many different looks. Hey, that’s a different look, just go through my reads.’ Go ahead and make the play, we’ll talk about it, we’ll make adjustments. In those things, just don’t freak out, just relax.”

Against the Rams he did just that. Following his poor start, Franks finished the game 8-of-9 for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season if Franks started 0-6 with an interception, he may not have been able to respond. Mullen chalks that up to coaching.

“Boy, Brian Johnson did a heck of a job coaching that guy up,” Mullen joked. “Next week’s goal is to coach him up to start 8-of-9 and not finish 0-of-6 either. Just start 8-of-9 and we’ll build from there.

“They did give us some different looks than they’ve showed this year to start the game on. You’ve just gotta manage through those things.”

Last season Franks would have been pulled for his opening performance and never received a chance to respond. Mullen has said time and time again that Franks is his guy, no matter the circumstances.

And that has made a huge difference.

“I think he knows that we have his back. He doesn’t have a short leash, we’re going to play him,’ Mullen said. “I told him this, if he goes out there and throws a bunch of picks, he throws a bunch of picks.

“If he pouts about it and whines about it and stops taking coaching and drops his head I might pull him, but I’m not going to pull him for throwing picks or making mistakes. That’s our coaching. That’s teaching and we need to coach and teach that.

“It’s his confidence level and how he learns and grows and carries himself as a quarterback is most important.”