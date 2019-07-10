GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida football is one step closer to the 2019 season and next Monday the Gators will kick things off with SEC Media Days.

In addition to Dan Mullen, UF will bring redshirt junior quarterback Feleipe Franks, senior running back Lamical Perine and redshirt senior defensive end Jabari Zuniga to represent the program in Hoover, Ala.

Last season, seniors CeCe Jefferson and Martez Ivey and then junior David Reese made the trip to the season kickoff event. This will be the first time Franks, Perine and Zuniga will make he trip.

The Gators are scheduled to meet with the media on Monday, the first day of the event. Missouri and LSU are also set to meet with the press that day.

Gators Territory will be on hand in Alabama and will provide updates from UF's time with the media.