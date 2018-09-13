GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Feleipe Franks did not throw five touchdowns in the first half last Saturday but Dan Mullen saw enough from his starting signal caller.

"He has continued to improve," said the Florida head coach. "I felt he played better in game two than he did in game one. I continue to see his improvement. Those are important things for him as he continues to grow."

The numbers in the Kentucky loss will not show the growth Franks has made in just a few months under Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

"If you look at it fundamentally he overthrew one or two things and tried maybe to make plays. Just take what they give us, and you saw him do that," explained Mullen. "You saw it on the big fourth-down conversion. You know, you could come in here and you guys are yelling and screaming, ‘Fourth-and-8? How do you not at least throw it eight yards?’ He didn’t throw it eight yards, but we were able to get the first because he made the right read, got it to the guy that could get eight yards instead of forcing it to a guy that was double or triple covered 10 to 12 yards down the field."

One can honestly argue that his stat sheet was hampered by not only the poor rushing performance by Florida but also by several drops by his wide receiver, tight ends and running backs in the game.

However, there is one big notable difference in the quarterback this year. Franks has developed a presence on the field.

"He developed more of a composure in a huddle; more of an intensity," said offensive lineman Fred Johnson. "He comes in the huddle and gets everybody's attention and just really tells us what we got to do each play and then when he is play calling different looks, I feel like he got better at that and understanding each look on every coverage he has."

On Saturday, Franks helped lead a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that cut Kentucky's lead to just one score - that drive showed a change in the red-shirt sophomore; a change that continues to win him the locker room.

"Last year things were a lot rougher for us, and him going through last year definitely helped him excel and take those steps to being a leader, to being a true quarterback, to make him make those drives at the end of the game, to help pull the offense together when we were in rough times," wide receiver Josh Hammond said. "And just let everybody know that things are OK. He keeps everybody calm, he stays calm, and just having that calmness through him just allows everybody to relax and focus on what they need to do to succeed."

After the game on Saturday, Franks was one of the few players to step up and address the squad in the locker room.

"I definitely feel like Feleipe's one of the biggest influences on this team being that he's the quarterback and just being him himself," said wide receiver Trevon Grimes. "He's a very outspoken person and can get his message through and being that he's my roommate I hear it all the time. I hear him talk to me all the time about from receiver things to team things to just telling me little things that I need to work on and how I need to improve on being a leader too. So he's a phenomenal leader with me and other players as well."

"I feel like more people are listening to him and really accepting him in that leader role," added Johnson.



As the Gators look to shake off the disappointment of Saturday's loss to Kentucky, leaders like Franks will need to step up to make sure the Gators do not start a losing streak themselves.

"Just there's some things that we need to get better at. Just preparing and going into this week, just a couple of things that we need to get better at as a football team," said Franks. "Just little things that we need to fix and one of them just happens to be being more physical in practice. It's one of the things that we'll get corrected."