GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Feleipe Franks loves to compete, and he will not have to wait until Sept. 1 to start. The Gators quarterback is battling for the starting position.

"Those guys [Franks and Kyle Trask] are working their butt off," said wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. "We throw with them guys and I think the've got a lot better. I feel like those guys have been helping each other and giving each other tips and working out together. It has been great competition in the room and thats what we need in that room."

According to Dan Mullen, Franks, along side Kyle Trask and Emory Jones have all made the effort to improve this offseason.

"You've got to grow into that leadership," explained the Gators head coach. "Not everyone is going to be the most vocal leader out there. Not everyone is just pure charisma where everybody wants to be around them all the time, but there's lots of different ways you can lead by example and how you set that standard of your performance every single day and the work you put in, you can also lead that way."

"They're the ones always trying to be first," Mullen added about the trio. "And that's the mindset that you have to have. I want to see them also, though, grow into the vocal leaders of being able to stand up to the team and talk to the team when they need to. And I think that comes with time when they get more comfortable. I think they're comfortable on the one end. They're learning to be more comfortable on the other end of leadership.

"A lot of changes but it's been good," he said. "Just adjusting to the new strength staff and going through the summer with them was one of the biggest changes, and then obviously learning a new playbook and going through with that."

Franks has experienced many changes this summer. He is not only learning a new playbook, but he has mentally and physically undergone a change under Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Savage.

"Just weight wise I was 229 when we started and then I gained a couple of pounds to 245 under him," he said. "You just learn to take care of your body and more often - and things like that, that he stresses."

According to Franks, he is becoming more comfortable with the playbook each and every day. The Gators signal caller, however, trusts that Mullen will place him and whoever is under center in the position to win on game day.

"Offense in general, he is going to fit it around the quarterbacks he has," said Franks. "I think every quarterback is adapting to the offense -either it be running or passing. I think we are doing a good job in diving into that and just spending time with yourself, getting mental reps... adapting yourself around the offense, and I think thats one of the biggest things that our players have been doing over the course of the summer and the spring to get ready to fall camp."

Although working in the weight room and learning the playbook were high priorities for Franks, he was also adjusting his mindset. Franks admits that he sometimes focused too much on the big gain last season, however, Mullen is hoping the young quarterback realizes that sometimes a check down in the flat and a gain of six yards is better than facing a second and long.

"I think he stresses that a lot to all of us," said Franks. "Just taking the little dumps here and there, throwing to the running backs, if you need to check it down, check it down, and then letting the playmakers go make a six-yard catch into a 40-yard touchdown or a 60-yard run or something like that. I think those are the things that he stresses.

"You don't always need to take the 50 yard throw," he adds. "As time goes on you learn that as a quarterback to take the easy routes to get yardage and get drive started.

"Learning how to make the non-spectacular plays and making them every single snap with consistency is really a huge trait for a quarterback," said Mullen. "Does Feleipe have the skill set to do it? Absolutely, because he can make spectacular plays. Can he make non-spectacular plays on a consistent basis is going to be a big growing curve for him moving forward."

"The more completions you get, the more your confidence goes up throughout a game,' said Franks about how the consistency could benefit in a game long term. "Just keep on taking them little dinks here and there and the next thing you know the safety might bite down on the little dinker and the big ball comes out."

Franks understands that moving away from the 'all or nothing' pass is just step one in securing the starting position.

I think there is a lot of things," said Franks about what he needs to do to win the starting job. "Obviously lead the team, get drives started, keep us on the field and what it boils down to is who is more comfortable with the offense and who the team rallies around. I think that all plays a part."

