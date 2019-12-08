Rivals250 prospect Ja'Quavion Fraziars is all but signed with the Florida Gators at this juncture.

Throughout the duration of his commitment to UF, the top-45 wide receiver on Rivals has been actively recruiting for the program, and made his way to the campus for almost all of the team's home games this past season.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS