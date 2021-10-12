Fraziars living out Gator dream

Ja'Quavion Fraziars isn't quite sure how it happened but growing up he found himself the only Florida Gator fan in a household of Seminoles.

The rivalry is deep between Florida and Florida State and it was in the Fraziars household as well. Sure, his family loves him and they support their son, making the hour or so drive each week to watch him play, but you won't catch them in orange and blue.

"They'll come to the games but you won't catch them with a Gator shirt on or nothing. They might be in the stands would like, a bright yellow Laker shirt or something, that's about it," he said on Tuesday evening. "They're proud of me of course, but probably not the shirt or clothes. Nah, I can't get them in orange and blue."

Fraziars is somewhat of a legacy at Florida. He's cousins with Lerentee McCray(2008-2012). He credits Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin as the driving force behind his Florida fandom but getting the chance to go watch McCray play really cemented in his mind where he wanted to be in the future and when the Gators came calling with a scholarship offer he didn't need to hear any other offers.

"Just watching them from the stands, watching them make plays, watch people come see them," Fraziars said. "You know, it really put my mind to what I wanted to do."

Fraziars arrived in 2020 and saw action in seven games but hauled in just one pass during his freshman season. Despite Florida's potent passing attack in 2020, it wasn't until this year when he started to really make an impact on offense. Fraziars only has three receptions this season but he's found the end zone on two of them, the most recent coming last weekend against Vanderbilt, the recipient of Emory Jones' fadeaway jump pass.

"Stuff like getting into the film room early. Maybe like 30 minutes early, not a lot of time. Just buying in," Fraziars said of his increased role this year. "Buying into, you know, what coach Mullen and coach Gonzales have each week, studying the game plan over and over again. Whether it be at receiver, special teams, you know, just doing my job each week."

Florida's passing offense has taken a back seat to their rushing game in 2021 but Frazairs buy-in, which he spoke of, has helped get him on the field. He's become a good blocker on the edge and continues to find ways to make it harder for the coaching staff to keep him on the field.



