News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 19:00:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Fraziars recaps Friday's stellar performance, assesses UF's season thus far

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

A multitude of UF commits once again showcased their talents at the high school level last week and produced eye-popping numbers, including longtime pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars.

In a Marion County matchup that featured Dunnellon playing at Vanguard, Fraziars hauled in six receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown as he led his team to a close 23-20 victory.

Afterwards, the top 50 prospect in the Sunshine State spoke to GatorsTerritory about what it meant for his team to steal a win on the road and where he's currently at with his recruitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}