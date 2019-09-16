A multitude of UF commits once again showcased their talents at the high school level last week and produced eye-popping numbers, including longtime pledge Ja'Quavion Fraziars.

In a Marion County matchup that featured Dunnellon playing at Vanguard, Fraziars hauled in six receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown as he led his team to a close 23-20 victory.

Afterwards, the top 50 prospect in the Sunshine State spoke to GatorsTerritory about what it meant for his team to steal a win on the road and where he's currently at with his recruitment.