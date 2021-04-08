GatorsTerritory - Fred Taylor named to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor was named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame on Thursday.

“My experience at the Senior Bowl was a great end to my college experience and also my first glimpse into the NFL," Fred Taylor said in a release. "It was awesome being coached by NFL staffs and it was an honor to compete with the top seniors in college football. I had many lasting friendships that were made over the course of the week. The experience was priceless. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play in the Senior Bowl and honored to be selected to the game’s Hall of Fame”.

Taylor joined CB Patrick Surtain, OL Joe Staley, WR Reggie Wayne, and defensive end Cam Jordan. The group will officially be inducted into the hall of fame on Wednesday, June 23.

Taylor was named a team captain for his senior season and tied a school record by starting the year with five consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. Taylor was selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he went on to have a Hall of Fame worthy career. Taylor played in 153 games in the NFL, rushing for 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns.

While at Florida Taylor appeared in 38 games, rushing for 3,075 career yards on 537 carries (5.7 avg.) with 31 touchdowns. His career rushing yards and touchdowns are the fifth-most in school history.