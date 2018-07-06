Freshmen usually do not make a big impact in their first season, as most high school players need some time to adjust to the college game. However, there are always a few that burst onto the scene and hit the ground running

As of July 3, the Florida Gators 2018 recruiting class is all enrolled and ready to go, but which new faces can make an impact this season?

Gators Territory takes a look.

Emory Jones - QB

Jones is probably the most obvious answer to this question. The freshman signal caller enrolled early in January and participated in spring ball.

Jones comes in as the only quarterback on Dan Mullens roster that fits his mold since he is a true dual-threat option.

Currently, he is very raw, specifically as a passer, but he showed flashes throughout spring practice of his ability. He is a dynamic runner and has a strong arm; he just needs to develop more.

Jones will not start during game one, but he could make a big impact in certain packages in the offense this season. He would provide a change-of-pace to the offense the other quarterbacks cannot.

His play may come in small doses in 2018, but he his impact could be huge.

Jacob Copeland - WR

Copeland comes into a deep wide receiver room. Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Trevon Grimes are all top tier talent at the position, while, Rick Wells, Josh Hammond, and Dre Massey are no slouches either.

So how would a true freshman receiver be able to make an impact right away? He may be what puts this group over the top.

Copeland will not garner the attention the rest of the group will. There is no scouting report on him yet.

In high school, the four-star receiver totaled 2,261 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 104 receptions. He averaged nearly 22 yards a catch.

Copeland gets a bit of a late start as he just arrived just this week. So, he has a lot of learning to do in a short amount of time, but if he can grasp the offense quickly he could become a very valuable receiver even as a freshman.

If nothing else, Copeland could round out one of the best receiving cores in the country.

Trey Dean lll – DB

Dean is another early enrollee that benefited greatly from participating in spring ball.

We know Marco Wilson and C.J. Henderson are the starting cornerbacks, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the nickel guy, but after that, the cornerback position is a bit unclear.

Throughout spring, Dean took advantage of his opportunities and impressed with his cover skills and ability to locate the ball. He really stood out and played well against a really good receiving core.

The defensive backs are young and inexperienced. Dean can provide great size, at 6-foot-2, and feature as the third corner and come in on big receiver sets and hold his own.

He is a very talented athlete and at his size receivers will not be able to out jump him for 50/50 balls either.

Dean fills a big hole as the third corner on the Gators defense and should see a good amount of playing time.