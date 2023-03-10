Friday Free-for-All: March 10th, 2023

Florida Gators Jabbar Juluke, Montrell Johnson, and Justus Boone on the Mic

Todd Golden, Riley Kugel, Kowacie Reeves Postgame

Mississippi State 69, Florida 68 (OT) Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tenn.

SEC Tournament 2nd Round Records: Florida 16-16 (9-9 SEC) | Mississippi State 21-11 (8-10 SEC) Next up: TBD

Notable * The Gators rallied from 14 down in the first half and six down with 1:30 to play to force overtime as Myreon Jones knocked in a pair of late 3-pointers to force the extra session. Florida also bounced back from a seven-point deficit with 2:00 left in overtime to take a one-point lead with 11 seconds remaining, but Tolu Smith's late basket lifted Mississippi State to the win. * Riley Kugel led Florida with 14 points, extending his double-digit scoring streak to nine straight games. He owns a 17.8 points per game scoring average over that span. * Jones scored all 11 of his points in the second half, shooting 4-for-5 and 3-for-4 from 3-point range in that session. He also grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds. * Kowacie Reeves also chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Catching up with Jenny Rowland & Rachel Baumann

No. 8 Florida Welcomes Louisiana, Rutgers & Mercer to Bubly Invitational

There are deep ties between Rutgers, Mercer and the Gators as the Scarlet Knights and Bears are led by former Gators Kristen Butler (Rutgers) and Lindsay Fico (Mercer).

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The eighth-ranked Florida softball team is set to host Louisiana, Rutgers and Mercer at the Bubly Invitational Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. All of UF's games for the invitational will be streamed via SEC Network+. The Gators (15-3) enter the weekend after the team downed UCF, 3-0, for the program's eighth shutout of the season. Sophomore right-hander Lexie Delbrey (3-0) picked up her second-consecutive complete-game shutout of the season and Skylar Wallace extended her hit-streak to a career-long 12 games in the win over the Knights. There are deep ties to Rutgers and Mercer despite it being the first all-time meeting with the Scarlet Knights (16-4) and the Bears (6-14) as each team is led by former Gators Kristen Butler (2003-'06) and Lindsay Fico (2003-'06). Butler, the 2006 SEC Player of the Year, has helmed the Rutgers program for six seasons, while her former teammate Fico is in her second season as the head coach of Mercer. Overall on the year, Florida has outscored its opponents 155-40, which includes eight shutouts and 10 run-rule victories. UF's potent offense enters the weekend as the nation's third-best scoring offense with 8.61 runs per game and ranks inside the top five in on base percentage (.483 - 3rd), slugging percentage (.622 - 7th), batting average (.368 - 5th) and walks (93 - 4th). Individually, Skylar Wallace leads the charge for the Gators at the plate as the redshirt-junior is on a career-long 12-game hit-streak that has helped her to a .514 batting average, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored on 18 hits and 13 walks. The 2022 NFCA Second Team All-American is also 10-for-10 on stolen bases this season. In addition, Kendra Falby (.429), Avery Goelz (.417) and Charla Echols (.432) are all batting over .400 on the year. With only 18 games played on the season, Wallace (1.43 - 4th) and Echols (1.39 - 12th) both rank nationally in RBI per game, while Wallace (1.43 - 4th) and Falby (1.28 - 9th) also rank nationally inside the top 10 in runs per game. Bubly Invitational Schedule & Links Date Time (ET) Home Away Live Stats Audio SEC Network+ 3/10 10:30 a.m. Rutgers Mercer NA 3/10 1 p.m. Rutgers Louisiana NA 3/10 3:30 p.m. Florida Mercer 3/10 6 p.m. Florida Louisiana 3/11 11 a.m. Florida Mercer 3/11 1:30 p.m. Florida Louisiana 3/11 4 p.m. Mercer Rutgers NA 3/11 6:30 p.m. Louisiana Rutgers NA 3/12 9:30 a.m. Mercer Louisiana NA 3/12 12 p.m. Florida Rutgers.

Florida Sends 21 to Compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Florida travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the NCAA Indoor Championships ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - On a beautiful Friday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Florida Gators Track and Field teams will begin the final part of their quest to win an indoor national title as they compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships. Florida currently has thirteen national titles in program history. This year the Gators send 21 athletes, 11 women and 10 men, who have qualified for a total of 15 events. These 21 entries are the second most in the nation. On the men's side of the competition, the 10 men's athletes will compete in seven events- the second most entries in the country. The men's team enters the Indoor Championships ranked fourth in the nation and finished second at the SEC Indoor Championships. The Florida men are seeking their first indoor National Championship since 2019. The men's entries, seeding, and top time/mark of the season can be found below. 60m Pjai Austin (13th)- 6.58 200m Jacory Patterson (4th)- 20.29 Robert Gregory (9th)- 20.52 400m Ryan Willie (3rd)- 45.15 Jevaughn Powell (8th)- 45.73 800m Sam Austin (2nd)- 1:46.06 4x400 Florida (3rd)- 3:02.18 Long Jump Caleb Foster (9th)- 7.96m/26'1.5" Pjai Austin (15th)- 7.86m/25'9.5" Triple Jump Sean Dixon-Bodie (7th)- 16.55m/54'3.75" On the women's side of the competition, Florida has 11 athletes competing in eight events, the third most entries in the nation. The women enter the competition ranked second nationally and finished second at the SEC Indoor Championships. Last year they took home their first ever Indoor National Championship under Head Coach Mike Holloway, the second women's indoor title in program history, and are looking to add to their collection this year with another championship. The women's entries, seeding, and top time/mark of the season can be found below. 200m Kynnedy Flannel (14th)- 23.03 400m Talitha Diggs (1st)- 50.15 800m Imogen Barrett (4th)- 2:01.23 4x400 Florida (3rd)- 3:27.58 Long Jump Jasmine Moore (1st)- 6.91m/22'8" Claire Bryant (4th)- 6.59m/21'7.5" Triple Jump Jasmine Moore (1st)- 14.44m/47'4.5" Shot Put Alida Van Daalen (3rd)- 18.66m/61'2.75" Pentathlon Sterling Lester (15th)- 4163 The Gators have won 38 event titles through six meets this season and set or improved on nine school records. Individually on the track, Sam Austin (1:46.06) and Imogen Barrett (2:01.23) broke the school records in the 800m, Talitha Diggs broke the 200m school record (22.61) and the 400m record (50.15), and Parker Valby bettered her own school record in the 3000m (8:49.71). The distance medley relay team of Imogen Barrett, Vanessa Watson, Gabrielle Wilkinson, and Parker Valby (10:57.58) and the 4x400 team of Laila Owens, Jayla Hollis, Vanessa Watson, and Talitha Diggs (3:27.58) both broke school records in their respective events. In the field, Jasmine Moore bettered her own school record in the long jump (6.91m/22'8") and Alida Van Daalen broke the school record in women's shot put (18.66m/61'2.75") in only her third competition as a Gator. NCAA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS MEET INFORMATION (all times Eastern) The first event Friday will begin at 11:50 a.m. when Sterling Lester competes in the 60m hurdles portion of the pentathlon. After the pentathlon, Claire Bryant and Jasmine Moore will compete in the women's long jump finals at 6 p.m. followed by the women's 400m, 800m, and 200m semifinals. Beginning at 9 p.m., the men's track competition will kick off with Pjai Austin and Caleb Foster competing in the finals of the men's long jump followed by the men's 60m, 400m, 800m, and 200m semifinals. Day two of the Indoor Championships for the Gators begins at 5:45 p.m. with Jasmine Moore in the women's triple jump finals, followed by Alida Van Daalen in the women's shot-put finals. These women's field events will be followed by the women's running event finals. At the conclusion of the women's competition, Sean Dixon-Bodie will compete in the men's triple jump finals followed by the men's running finals. Streaming ESPN+ Meet Location Albuquerque Convention Center Track Friday, March 10th (All Times in ET) (Events are Finals Unless Otherwise Noted) Time Gators - Event 11:50 a.m. Sterling Lester: Women's Pentathlon- 60m Hurdles 1:00 p.m. Sterling Lester: Women's Pentathlon- High Jump 3:00 p.m. Sterling Lester: Women's Pentathlon- Shot Put 4:15 p.m. Sterling Lester: Women's Pentathlon- Long Jump 5:40 p.m. Sterling Lester: Women's Pentathlon- 800m 6:00 p.m. Claire Bryant, Jasmine Moore: Women's Long Jump 6:25 p.m. Talitha Diggs: Women's 400m (Semis) 6:45 p.m. Imogen Barrett: Women's 800m (Semis) 7:25 p.m. Kynnedy Flannel: Women's 200m (Semis) 9:00 p.m. Pjai Austin, Caleb Foster: Men's Long Jump 9:15 p.m. Pjai Austin: Men's 60m (Semis) 9:25 p.m. Jevaughn Powell, Ryan Willie: Men's 400m (Semis) 9:45 p.m. Sam Austin: Men's 800m (Semis) 10:25 p.m. Robert Gregory, Jacory Patterson: Men's 200m (Semis) Saturday, March 11th (All Times in ET) (Events are Finals Unless Otherwise Noted) Time Gators - Event 5:45 p.m. Jasmine Moore: Women's Triple Jump 6:00 p.m. Alida Van Daalen: Women's Shot Put 6:20 p.m. Talitha Diggs: Women's 400m 6:30 p.m. Imogen Barrett: Women's 800m 6:50 p.m. Kynnedy Flannel: Women's 200m 7:20 p.m. Florida: Women's 4x400 Relay 8:45 p.m. Sean Dixon-Bodie: Men's Triple Jump 9:10 p.m. Pjai Austin: Men's 60m 9:20 p.m. Jevaughn Powell, Ryan Willie: Men's 400m 9:30 p.m. Sam Austin: Men's 800m 9:50 p.m. Robert Gregory, Jacory Patterson: Men's 200m 10:20 p.m. Florida: Men's 4x400 Relay

Florida Gators vs. Siena Saints Series Preview (HECTOR)





The Florida Gators are back on the diamond for another home three-game weekend series. The Gators will host the Siena Saints before they start to head into SEC play next weekend.



Florida comes into this series with a 12-3 record after beating the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and sweeping the FAU Owls in a midweek series. The Gators are also one of the best hitting teams in the nation.



The Siena Saints arrive in Gainesville with a 2-10 record after winning their three-game series versus Miami University last weekend. Here is the Florida Gators vs. Siena Saints series preview.



Siena Saints



The Siena Saints head south for their next weekend series against one of the top baseball programs in the nation. The Saints will be led by their head coach, Tony Rossi, who’s in his 54th season at Siena.



Fifth-year senior Arlo Marynczak is the projected Friday starter for the Saints. The New York native has been the Friday starter for the Sienas since the beginning of the season. Marynczak has a 0-1 record with a 5.51 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, a .250 opponent batting average, and 23 strikeouts on 16.1 innings pitched.



Freshman right-handed pitcher Ryan Bates is the projected Saturday starter for the Saints. Bates is coming off an excellent start against the Miami Redhawks. Bates pitched seven innings allowing eight hits, one run, three walks, and seven strikeouts.



In the series finale, junior left-handed pitcher Sebastian Bentz is projected to be on the mound for the Siena Saints. The Triton College transfer has struggled this season as he has a 0-2 record with a 14.40 ERA in two starts.



The Siena offense has really gotten off to an awful start to the 2023 season. As a team, the Saints rank 291 out of 295 in hitting. The Saints are batting .189 as a team and are tied for last in runs scored per game with Hartford (3.0 runs per game).



The Saints only have one hitter on their roster that is batting .300 on the season. Freshman third baseman Nick Bergamotto is batting .300 with six hits, two walks, and one RBI in eight games.



Florida Gators

The Florida Gators just played their most complete game on Wednesday against the FAU Owls. The Gators’ offense and pitching staff have been electric this entire season but their midweek arms and bullpen finally impressed against a good hitting team.



Florida’s pitching staff will also be led by their Friday pitcher Brandon Sproat. In his three starts, Sproat has posted a 3-0 record with a 4.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 13.5 K/9, and a .148 opponent batting average.



Junior right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep will be the Saturday starter for the Gators. Waldrep has been solid through his first couple of starts as a Gator. Waldrep has a 2-0 record with a 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17.5 K/9, and a .215 opponent batting average.



As for the series finale, Florida will hand the ball to left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone. The two-way star player has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, a .133 opponent batting average, and 11.9 K/9.



The Florida offense continues to impress as they are one of the nation’s best offensive teams. Nationally, Florida ranks fifth in batting average (.348), first in home runs (40), and tied for second in runs per game with New Mexico (11.7).



Star outfielder Wyatt Langford leads the Gators in batting as he’s slashing .455/.579/.982 with 25 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, and a team-high 1.561 OPS. Jac Caglianone is also crushing it at the plate. Caglianone is slashing .387/.449/1.000 with 24 hits, a nation-high eleven home runs, 25 walks, and a 1.449 OPS. Two other players to watch for the Gators this series with Cade Kurland and Josh Rivera.